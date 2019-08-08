Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Avery Mojica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avery Mojica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avery Mojica Obituary
Avery Mojica Avery Mojica, 21, died June 27, in a car crash in Lawrence, KS. Survived by parents Sonia and Efren, brother Alex, countless family, friends and people around the world he inspired. He was a math and accounting student at KU and a champion Scrabble player. His hobbies included chess, bowling, creating word puzzles and much more. He had a full life. His loved ones marveled at his unique, brilliant mind and were inspired by his constant perseverance. His heart was huge. He will be missed beyond measure. A celebration of Avery's life will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center, on August 17th. Open house reception from 1pm-5pm and service at 2pm. A memorial fund has been set up in his name: donate.kcpetproject.org/team/242388
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.