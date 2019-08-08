|
Avery Mojica Avery Mojica, 21, died June 27, in a car crash in Lawrence, KS. Survived by parents Sonia and Efren, brother Alex, countless family, friends and people around the world he inspired. He was a math and accounting student at KU and a champion Scrabble player. His hobbies included chess, bowling, creating word puzzles and much more. He had a full life. His loved ones marveled at his unique, brilliant mind and were inspired by his constant perseverance. His heart was huge. He will be missed beyond measure. A celebration of Avery's life will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center, on August 17th. Open house reception from 1pm-5pm and service at 2pm. A memorial fund has been set up in his name: donate.kcpetproject.org/team/242388
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019