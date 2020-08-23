Thomas B. Allen Thomas B. Allen, 73, of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 18, 2020. Tom was born to Blanche and Bernard Allen. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He honorably served his country during the Vietnam War and was on the USS Ramsey. Tom was a Plank Owner and Shellback. He did two Westpac cruises and received several medals and commendations. After discharge, he joined the Kansas City Police Department in 1972. He had many assignments over his career with the Department. He received the Meritorious Service award. He went on to earn the rank of Sergeant. During his service to his community he also furthered his education obtaining a B.S.B.A. in Accounting from Avila College. He went on to obtain a Master of Science in Accounting at UMKC. He then became a CPA. After 25 years of service, Sergeant Allen retired on a Friday and was reappointed to the Department the following Monday. Tom was the Administrative Supervisor to the Accounting and Payroll Section. He retired again after 14 more years of service. Tom enjoyed riding his Harley, listening to Janis Joplin, chewing tobacco, and yes he always knew the ladies in the office enjoyed moving the trash can on him. He was proud of being a Tennessee Squire issued by the Jack Daniels Distillery. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his brother, Patrick Allen (Nancy); sister, Michelle Allen (Tom); daughters, Bernadette Marlin and Tara Lucibello; grandsons, Christopher and Patrick; granddaughters, Laci and Rachel. Tom will be missed by his father in law who nicknamed him "The Old Sailor"; brothers in law and his sisters in law who he always told each one she was his favorite. He will also be missed by his faithful dog, Maggie May. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 29 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., K.C., MO. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Raytown, MO. In lieu of flowers (Tom would think they were a waste of money) contributions may be made to the KCPD Care Team or the KCPD Historical Society.