Kansas City Star Obituaries
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
Barbara A. Roberson

Barbara A. Roberson Obituary
Barbara A. Roberson Barbara Ann (Lund) Roberson, of Independence, MO, was gathered home to the Lord on March 20, 2019. Barbara was born May 10, 1929 in Independence, MO at the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital to Henry and Mae (Whiting) Lund. Barbara met Ernest Roberson at Zion's League at the Stone Church and began dating. Later, Barbara and Ernest were married at the Stone Church in Independence, MO on October 18, 1952. Barbara was a lifelong member of the Reorganized (Community of Christ) and served in many roles. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Roberson in 2011. Surviving are her brother, George Lund of Overland Park, KS; her three sons, Blake (Sandy) Roberson of Independence, MO, Scott (Carol) Roberson of Independence, MO, and Kent Roberson of Liberty, MO; her seven grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Roberson of McKinney, TX, Janna (Fabricio) De Toledo of Independence, MO, Kayla (Tim) Merriman of Blue Springs, MO, Erin (Joe) Tucker of Lee's Summit, MO, Britni (Robert) Spriggel of St. Louis, MO, Shelby (Michael) Hoffman of Lee's Summit, MO and Sarah Shanmugam of San Diego, CA; and her eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Graceland University, 1401 West Truman Road, Independence, MO 64050. A graveside service will be 10AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, MO. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2019
