Barbara A. Shafer After a walk outside in the sun and breeze, with her dear friend, Brennan, and her beloved nurse, Ashley, by her side, Barbara Shafer peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Tom Brady of Minnesota and Steve Brady of Nevada; daughters, Christina Jonas and her husband, Don; Michelle Hon and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Shafer Jonas, Isaac Jonas, Elan Hon and Adler Hon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Shafer; her brothers, Mike McAdams and Bill McAdams and a daughter, Deanna Scoggins. The family will gather privately for services at a later date. If you are interested in honoring Barbara, we request donations be made to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019