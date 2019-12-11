|
|
Barbara Adeline Ralph Barbara Adeline (Millwood) Ralph, 85, of Kansas City, MO passed away December 6, 2019 at home after a long illness. Barbara was born on July 3, 1934 in Cumming, GA to John and Inez Millwood. She was a long-time resident of Kansas City, Missouri. She was a USMC Military wife. Her husband, John C. Ralph, was a retired Marine Corp officer. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son James M. Ralph and her daughter Teresa E. Ward. She is survived by her daughters Deborah and Brenda (Gary), her son Michael (Barbara) and her brother Boyce (Lavone) of Cumming, GA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Kristin, Aaron, Andrew, Rebecca, John and Jessica (William) and her three great-grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, December 12 at Mount Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, or crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. (Revelation 21:4)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019