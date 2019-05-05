Home

Barbara "Bo" Alderton Bo Alderton, 65, passed away March 27, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Bo was born in KCMO to Marian and James Alderton. She graduated from St. Pius X Catholic H.S. and earned a Sociology degree from M.U. In 1997 Bo relocated to Grants Pass, OR to raise her son Danny to be with her "Ma". Bo invested herself into improving the lives and circumstances of at-risk-youth, teen parents and struggling families. Through her work and outreach in the community, she made many close friendships and impacted thousands of lives. Bo found joy in her houseplants, doing yard work, her furry companions and spending time outdoors. Bo shared a special relationship with her "Ma" and her immediate family. She is survived by son, Danny Williams; niece, Cyndi Campbell and her family, husband Keith, children Kellan & Alysha. Her parents and siblings, "LJ" and "Suz", have preceded her in death. A Mass will be held at St Pius X High School Chapel Tues. May 21 st, 6-6:30pm; followed by a reception at St Pius X Fine Arts & Activity Center, 2nd fl, which concludes at 8:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated for the back pack program in Bo's honor. More details given at the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
