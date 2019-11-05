|
Barbara D. Aldridge Barbara D. Aldridge, 84, of Lenexa, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and her beloved cat JB following a long battle with breast cancer. Visitation will be from 10-11 am with the Funeral Service at 11 am, Thursday, November 7, at the Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W 87th St., Lenexa, KS 66219. Burial will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Lenexa Baptist Church. Barbara was born in Leavenworth, KS, and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1952. She married her life-long love Albert in 1953 and they began their journey of 15 moves before settling in Lenexa in 1981. Her love of her Savior Jesus Christ set an example of compassion and devotion for her family. She loved her family and hosted spectacular holiday and birthday dinners. She and Albert loved golf and made many friends on the course. She loved to tease Albert about her hole-in-one. Barbara enjoyed birdwatching on the deck of their lake home and knew every specie. She was preceded in death by her son, Albert Aldridge III, brother Robert Hamilton and her brother-in-law Herb Stratemeyer. Barbara is survived by her husband Albert Aldridge Jr., daughter Lori Bode and husband Brian, sisters Jean Stratemeyer and Gail Klotz and her husband Phil, granddaughters Kate Johnson and husband Cory and Annie Hessenflow and husband Matthew, and great-grandchildren Andrew and Macy Johnson and Nolan Hessenflow. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
