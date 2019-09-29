|
Barbara Ann (Miller) Castro Barbara Ann (Miller) Castro was born on July 10, 1933 at Rutherfordton, NC and passed away on September 21, 2019 at Kansas City, KS at the age of 86. Barbara was the fifth child of George L. Miller and Della Carpenter. Barbara spent her early life at her grandparent's farm until her family moved to New York City at age 9. On February 13, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Dennis F. Castro in New York City. They were blessed with four children: Anthony "Mike", Steven, Philip, and Peter. Since Dennis served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, Barbara and family lived around the world {New York, California, Alaska, Kansas, Italy) until settling in Kansas City, KS in 1969. Barbara was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Barbara was a member of Living Grace Fellowship for 55 years. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, brothers George and Quits Miller and sisters Evelyn Whiteside, Katherine Darrel, and Joan Ricks. She is survived by four sons: Anthony "Mike" Castro of Kansas City, KS; Steven Castro, (Dayna) of Lenexa, KS; Philip Castro, (Judy) of Abingdon, MD; Peter Castro, (Toni) of Raymore, MO. six grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Friends may call Monday, 10:30-11:30 AM, 10/7/19 at the Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94th St, K.C.KS. Services will be 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. The Family suggest memorial contributions to the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri, 7928 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO 64152 or www.nfb.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019