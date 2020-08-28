Barbara Ann Daniels Mrs. Barbara Ann Daniels, age 91, died on August 25, 2020 in Overland Park Kansas. She leaves her beloved husband of seventy years, Wallace E. Daniels, of Overland Park KS. Barbara also leaves four children, B. Denise Bosch of Sterling AK., Connie Williams of Belton MO., Michael Daniels of KC MO., and Thomas Daniels of KC MO. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Wallace E. Daniels Jr. and her daughter Carol L. Daniels. Barbara has nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. Barbara Ann Nigro was born on Sept. 20, 1928 In Kansas City MO, daughter of Michael A. Nigro and Flora C. Maranzino. Barbara has a sister Jacqueline Longo, of Arizona, and brother Richard Nigro who preceded her in death. Barbara attended St Teresa's Academy (HS). At age sixteen she met her future husband Wallace Daniels, and declared to her friends that someday she would marry him. Barbara attended Loretta Heights Girls College in Denver CO. eventually graduating with a major in music. She was considered an accomplished pianist performing countless recitals as a soloist and even invited to play in the Denver symphony. With college behind her, Barbara obtained a teaching license and began teaching at St. Augustine and Christ the King parishes. On August 5, 1950, she married Wallace Daniels, at Visitation Catholic Church. They moved into their first home in KC MO. In 1953 they became parents to their first child, Barbara Denise Daniels, second and third children, twins, Carol Lisa and Constance Lynn Daniels in 1955, their fourth child Michael John Daniels in 1958, their fifth child Wallace Eugene Daniels Jr. in 1960, and their sixth child Thomas Richard Daniels in 1962. Barbara suffered the loss of her son Wallace Jr in 1979, and her daughter Carol in 2006. Once Barbara's children were all in school, she obtained her permanent teaching degree. She taught elementary school at St. Elizabeth's parish In Kansas City Mo. for twenty five years. In addition to her very active role as a mother and a teacher, Barbara gave private piano lessons in her home. She always enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and socializing with her life long friends. Barbara loved to travel, play golf, and her Bridge Club with the ladies. She was often immersed in a good book. But In Her opinion, raising her six children was her most valuable accomplishment. Barbara's services will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th St. Leawood, KS 66209. Rosary at 10:00 am, Mass to follow @ 10:30am. Burial in Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, MO. 64138