Barbara Ann Dent Barbara Ann Dent, 79, of Mission, KS, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1940, in Kansas City, MO. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Dent; brother, Harold Dent; sister, Margaret Hickey. She is survived by her nieces/nephews, Doug Dent of Muncie, IN, Jeanne Daszkiewicz of Aurora, IL, Brian Hickey of Lenexa, KS, Shawn Hickey of Leawood, KS; along with many cousins and extended family members. Visitation on Sunday at Amos Family Funeral Home from 5:30-6:30 pm. Memorial service at 10 am on Monday at Roeland Park United Methodist Church. Burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: Elara Caring Hospice 8900 State Line Rd., Ste. 409 Leawood, KS 66206. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2019