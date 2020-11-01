1/
Barbara Ann (Throckmorton) Drinka
1943 - 2020
Barbara Ann Throckmorton Drinka
February 3, 1943 - October 2, 2020
Portland, Oregon - Barbara Ann Throckmorton Drinka was born in Kansas City, Mo the first child of E. Lee Throckmorton and Mary Barnes Throckmorton. She attended A. Louis Ruhl Elementary School and Southwest High School where she graduated in 1961. In her early teen years, she was active in Girl Scouts. At Southwest, she was a highly respected student and a member of the National Honors Society. Additionally, she won a literary award in a school-wide competition, was the Giftorian for her senior class, the basketball queen, and a cheerleader. She attended Iowa State University from 1961-1965 earning a degree in Child Development (also Pi Beta Phi membership). During that time, she took a practicum at the Merrill-Palmer Institute in Detroit, MI. She channeled her love of working with children into teaching sixth grade students in suburban Chicago before moving to Portland, OR. She obtained her master's in Clinical Social Work in 1976 from Portland State University. In 1982, she completed a fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital, Boston MA, where she met her husband, George Drinka. In the following years, she was enrolled in a doctoral program at Smith College and continued clinical training at Boston Children's. She and George relocated to Portland, where she began a private practice in psychotherapy with children, but later expanded her practice to focus on deeper work with adults. She completed advanced training in psychoanalysis in 2006 at Oregon Psychoanalytic Center. She was the first graduate of the Center to become nationally certified in psychoanalysis. Additionally, she founded and chaired a highly successful program at the Center, called Arts on the Couch, for which she worked collaboratively with numerous performing arts venues. For this work she received an international award. She was a practicing psychoanalyst and psychotherapist until her last week of life. She enjoyed the outdoors too: gardening was so important to her that when she moved from one home to another, she also relocated 100 plantings. Barbara is survived by her husband Dr. George Drinka, sons Marc Rankin, wife Tawnia and grandson Connor; son James Rankin, wife Jill, granddaughter Sydney, and grandson Cooper; daughter Ginevra Drinka, husband Jonathan and grandson Heath. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Jakes, Dan Throckmorton and Jim Throckmorton; as well as eight Throckmorton nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Mercy Corps www.mercycorps.org or the Portland Japanese Garden.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
This was a lovely tribute to Barbara . She was a remarkable woman who accomplished so much for so many people in her life. I was glad to come to know her and her husband and daughter.
marcia freed
Friend
October 19, 2020
Eulogy for Barbara (Barb) Throckmorton Drinka by Greg Dolan

At the end of a year at Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri, it was customary that an impressively bound volume of some 150 pages describing the year would be published. Titled the Sachem, it outlined the schools activities of its five grades (8th through 12th). For a modest fee, every student could acquire a volume. The Sachem’s appearance was a high point rounding off the year with pictures and comments of each student and teacher, and every sport and extra-curricular activity. Enrolled at Southwest High during our years of 1958-1961 were some 4800 students. Reported in 1958-articles, among others in the Kansas City Star, Southwest was one of the top 36 high schools in the USA. It was also customary, that when the Sachem appeared, friends clustered around one another to scribble some comment in her or his Sachem in memory of the triumphs, defeats, joys, trials and tribulations one had suffered during the year, together.

To open Barbs Sachem, and peruse through the handwritten, year-end quips, witty remarks, jokes and messages from fellow classmates, friends, admirers, and teachers would give the reader a formidable impression of this remarkable young woman. Classmates, also honored as members of the National Honor Society, and Thalian Club members congratulated Barbara on her winning essay in the Thirty-Fourth Literary Contest. Members of the Senior Business Committee, in which Barbara was elected the class Giftorian, reflected admiration, respect and affection. Pages of well-wishers from Southwests, girls’ choir, pep club and cheerleading team reflected her popularity and dedication to school sports. The Varsity cheerleading team was noted for its acrobatics and meant hard work, demanding discipline and training several days each week. During a memorable year, Barb was elected Queen of the Basketball Season. Her picture in the Sachem reflects the radiance of Barbs warmth as the schools Basketball Queen.

Although invisible centrifugal forces seem to drive our lives carrying us further and further away from our center, the attraction of Southwest High Schools gravitational forces seem to outweigh them. The class of 61 was powerful center. Literary scholars, authors, mathematicians, leaders in law and jurisprudence, sports, business leaders and international entrepreneurs, actors, and scientists were among the outstanding personalities of `61. Our class even spouted a Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry.

Yet, even today, shining through the years, her beauty, her sparkle and wonderful smile, the warmth and compassion of Barb are remembered by all those who knew her. At Christmas time, she was a girl who wrapped presents for children of needy families and brought them to their homes with a cheery smile and good wishes for the holiday season.

I remember picking her up for a movie or a sock-hop at Southwest, a cheeseburger & shake at Winsteads or a winter prom. I remember her sister, adoring Jeanie, and two loving brothers Danny and Jimmy, to say nothing of Barbs father, who regarded me with a jaundiced eye.

It was always an honor and a joy to be out with Barb. She loved the magic of a Christmas tree and the changing seasons, whether springtide, winter or autumn leaves. With sorrow, yet with gratitude for her friendship, I say goodbye to Barb and adieu.
Greg Dolan
Greg Dolan
Friend
October 18, 2020
Dr Drinka was and will forever remain in my memory as a talented, kind, and strong woman and therapist. I saw her on and off over the course of ten years and then more intensely upon moving back to Portland three years ago. She changed my life for the better and I am forever grateful. I miss her terribly but will hold her in my head and heart always. Thank you for sharing your mother, wife and sister with so many of us. My thoughts are with you all. To say Dr Drinka was special does not even begin to capture the extent to which she touched lives. Thank you for changing my life Dr Drinka❤
Heather
Student
October 18, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. She was my best friend throughout high school. She stood by me when my parents moved us to Johnson County and I had to go to Shawnee Mission East. We have kept in contact through the years. In fact I was going to call her and see how she was doing due to all the turmoil in Portland and the fires. She will always have a place in my heart. I never thought about either of us passing. She was an incredible friend and I loved her so very much. I know all of you will miss her terribly. My deepest sympathies to all of you. Janet
Janet Turnbull Creager
Friend
October 18, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of God, family and friends.
Simone Taylor
October 18, 2020
I was a classmate of Barbara’s at Ruhl school. She was at the Southwest High 50th reunion and I told her then why I would always remember her. I attended her 3rd grade birthday party and we watched a program on television. That was the very first time I had ever watched TV, so it was quite exciting. May her loved ones find peace and comfort through their happy memories together.
Elaine Moore Krause
Classmate
October 18, 2020
I offer my condolences and sympathy.
Paul Barkett
