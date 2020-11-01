Eulogy for Barbara (Barb) Throckmorton Drinka by Greg Dolan



At the end of a year at Southwest High School in Kansas City, Missouri, it was customary that an impressively bound volume of some 150 pages describing the year would be published. Titled the Sachem, it outlined the schools activities of its five grades (8th through 12th). For a modest fee, every student could acquire a volume. The Sachem’s appearance was a high point rounding off the year with pictures and comments of each student and teacher, and every sport and extra-curricular activity. Enrolled at Southwest High during our years of 1958-1961 were some 4800 students. Reported in 1958-articles, among others in the Kansas City Star, Southwest was one of the top 36 high schools in the USA. It was also customary, that when the Sachem appeared, friends clustered around one another to scribble some comment in her or his Sachem in memory of the triumphs, defeats, joys, trials and tribulations one had suffered during the year, together.



To open Barbs Sachem, and peruse through the handwritten, year-end quips, witty remarks, jokes and messages from fellow classmates, friends, admirers, and teachers would give the reader a formidable impression of this remarkable young woman. Classmates, also honored as members of the National Honor Society, and Thalian Club members congratulated Barbara on her winning essay in the Thirty-Fourth Literary Contest. Members of the Senior Business Committee, in which Barbara was elected the class Giftorian, reflected admiration, respect and affection. Pages of well-wishers from Southwests, girls’ choir, pep club and cheerleading team reflected her popularity and dedication to school sports. The Varsity cheerleading team was noted for its acrobatics and meant hard work, demanding discipline and training several days each week. During a memorable year, Barb was elected Queen of the Basketball Season. Her picture in the Sachem reflects the radiance of Barbs warmth as the schools Basketball Queen.



Although invisible centrifugal forces seem to drive our lives carrying us further and further away from our center, the attraction of Southwest High Schools gravitational forces seem to outweigh them. The class of 61 was powerful center. Literary scholars, authors, mathematicians, leaders in law and jurisprudence, sports, business leaders and international entrepreneurs, actors, and scientists were among the outstanding personalities of `61. Our class even spouted a Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry.



Yet, even today, shining through the years, her beauty, her sparkle and wonderful smile, the warmth and compassion of Barb are remembered by all those who knew her. At Christmas time, she was a girl who wrapped presents for children of needy families and brought them to their homes with a cheery smile and good wishes for the holiday season.



I remember picking her up for a movie or a sock-hop at Southwest, a cheeseburger & shake at Winsteads or a winter prom. I remember her sister, adoring Jeanie, and two loving brothers Danny and Jimmy, to say nothing of Barbs father, who regarded me with a jaundiced eye.



It was always an honor and a joy to be out with Barb. She loved the magic of a Christmas tree and the changing seasons, whether springtide, winter or autumn leaves. With sorrow, yet with gratitude for her friendship, I say goodbye to Barb and adieu.

Greg Dolan



Greg Dolan

Friend