Barbara Ann Gibson Barbara Ann Gibson died Monday morning January 13, 2020 at her home in Prairie Village, Kansas following a long illness. Barb was born February 26, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur F. and Lois O'Connor Roesch, who predeceased her, and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1971. She graduated from Oak Park High School in 1977 and earned a degree from Maple Woods College. She was a past member of the Kansas City Board of Trade, where she managed trading floor operations for Cargill, The Chicago Corporation, and Country Hedging. She enjoyed tennis and pickle ball through which she made many close friends, and also gardening, cooking, and travelling, especially to Maui and the Hudson Valley. Barb was a past president of the Rockwell Homes Association, a member and past president of the Mission Hills Investment Club, a member of the Kansas City Country Club, and a member of the Kapalua Club, Maui, Hawaii. She leaves her husband, Daniel Gibson of the home; their son Danny (Aly) Gibson and grandchildren Emmy and Theo of Clinton Corners, New York; their son Jonathan Gibson of Portland, Oregon; and her brother, Arthur O. (Linda) Roesch of Shawnee, Kansas. Barb was grateful for the compassionate care she received at the Westwood BMT clinic and at Hospital Units 41 and 42. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The University of Kansas Health System, for the BMT/Cell Therapy and Nursing Programs in care of Fund Development 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Ste. 305, Westwood, KS, 66205. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, January 18 at St. Paul's Church, 40th and Main, Kansas City, MO with a reception following at the Kansas City Country Club, 6200 Indian Lane, Mission Hills, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020