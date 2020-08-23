1/1
Barbara Ann (Thompson) Guinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann (Thompson) Guinn Barbara Ann (Thompson) Guinn age 72, passed away at KU Med Center on 08-15-20 from Corona Virus Pneumonia; her husband and daughter were holding her hands as she quietly and dreadfully passed. Barbara leaves husband of 52 years Michael S Guinn, daughter Jodie Guinn, Grand Daughter Mackenzie Heavener, Grand Sons Michael Smith, and Anthony Guinn all of the home. She also leaves two sisters, Patricia Thompson of Liberty mo. and Mary Lou Burgess of Lees Summit, Missouri. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Zack and Genevieve Thompson. Barbara's absolute passions were her love for her family and especially her grand children. She contracted Devic's Disease in 2009 and continued to be heavily involved with Immacolata manor, residence for developmentally disabled women. Barbara was a beautiful person and soul and by far the best most lovely person I have ever known. I met Barbara when she was 15;it was absolute love. Her family miss her horribly. Cremation services were conducted by cremation services 5561 NW Barry Rd. kcmo. A mass of intentions will be held Sat, Oct 3 at 4:30 pm. as she was a devout Catholic. Interment will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the KU MED intensive care staff and home health care nurse Linay.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved