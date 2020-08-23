Barbara Ann (Thompson) Guinn Barbara Ann (Thompson) Guinn age 72, passed away at KU Med Center on 08-15-20 from Corona Virus Pneumonia; her husband and daughter were holding her hands as she quietly and dreadfully passed. Barbara leaves husband of 52 years Michael S Guinn, daughter Jodie Guinn, Grand Daughter Mackenzie Heavener, Grand Sons Michael Smith, and Anthony Guinn all of the home. She also leaves two sisters, Patricia Thompson of Liberty mo. and Mary Lou Burgess of Lees Summit, Missouri. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Zack and Genevieve Thompson. Barbara's absolute passions were her love for her family and especially her grand children. She contracted Devic's Disease in 2009 and continued to be heavily involved with Immacolata manor, residence for developmentally disabled women. Barbara was a beautiful person and soul and by far the best most lovely person I have ever known. I met Barbara when she was 15;it was absolute love. Her family miss her horribly. Cremation services were conducted by cremation services 5561 NW Barry Rd. kcmo. A mass of intentions will be held Sat, Oct 3 at 4:30 pm. as she was a devout Catholic. Interment will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the KU MED intensive care staff and home health care nurse Linay.



