Barbara Ann Holmes Barbara Ann Holmes, 79, of Kansas City, MO passed away April 13, 2020. She was born March 3, 1941 in Kansas City, MO to Dean and Dorothy Snowden. Barbara married her husband of almost 55 years, William "Herb" Holmes, in St. Stephens Catholic Church on August 27, 1960. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Dean Snowden and Dorothy Snowden Bailey; a sister, Nancy Bailey Laws; brothers-in-law, Bernard, Dan and Tommy Holmes, sister-in-law Marty Rooney and husbandBill. Barbara is survived by her son, David Holmes and wife Holly; a grandson, Hunter Holmes; a granddaughter, Lindsey Holmes; niece Christine Laws; brothers-in-law, Robert and his wife Judy, Jim and his wife Janet, Mike and his wife Toni, Tim and his wife Janice; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann Raveill, Mary Jane Zych and her husband John, Judy Holmes and Mary Lou Holmes; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at Visitation Parish. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Sullivan Center St. James Place/Community Kitchen, 3936 Troost, KCMO 64110. Condolences may be left for the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020