Barbara Ann Kreidemacher Barbara Ann Kreidemacher was born February 25, 1934 and went to heaven on February 21, 2019. She worked at Kansas City Power & Light Company for forty years, followed by Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church for ten years. She volunteered at Missouri Repertory Theatre for ten years, and American Heartland Theatre for five years. Barbara loved to spend time with friends and family, play cards, go out to lunch, and attend theatre. She adored all dogs, but especially her beloved pets, Barron and Thunder. She took great pride in her well-kept home and beautiful yard. Barbara enjoyed traveling, and felt especially fortunate to visit Rome during her lifetime. Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Joseph Hanser; husband, John Kreidemacher; sisters, Lillian Heiling, Bernice Hanser and JoAnn LaRose; brothers, Bill Hanser and Bernard Hanser; and nieces, Rozanne Emick and Betty Jo Spell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Her favorite priest, Father Ron Livojevich, will officiate. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara's name to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019