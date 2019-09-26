|
|
Barbara Ann McCrary Barbara McCrary, 86, of Raymore, Missouri passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Duke" McCrary and her parents, Ed and Virginia (Bailey) Bittner. Barbara was a financial analyst at General Hospital/Truman Medical Center for 30 years. She graduated from South East High School in 1951. Barbara enjoyed her Blazing 7's at Harrah's where she was well known. She also enjoyed her LIFT Group, Ladies without Nobles and the sewing guild at the Ararat Temple. Barbara leaves behind her daughters, Deborah Kahl (Kerri) of Clovis, California, Cheryl Twigg (Gary) of Raymore, Missouri, sister, Judy Devenport, Belton, Missouri, grandchildren, Troy Turner (Tasha) Fresno, Devin Turner (Aleson) Fresno, Dr. Brad Twigg (Stephanie), Kansas City, Missouri, Brett Twigg, Raymore, Missouri, Bryce Twigg, Kansas City, Missouri, Kasey Kahl (Amanda) Fresno, Cameron Kahl (Nicole) Clovis, great grandchildren, Cayden Turner, Brody Twigg, Blayze Twigg, Jameson Twigg and Payton Kahl. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ararat Shrine Temple. Barbara will be greatly missed by her family. Also a "Thank You" to Carnegie Village Rehabilitation and Kansas City Hospice. Visitation will be from 10 - 11 am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131 with the funeral service to follow at 11 am. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019