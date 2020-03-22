Kansas City Star Obituaries
Barbara Ann Merrifield


1926 - 2020
Barbara Ann Merrifield Obituary
Barbara Ann Merrifield Barbara Ann Merrifield, age 93, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home surrounded by love. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, 66209. Born in Santa Monica, California on June 13, 1926 to Dr. William F. and Matilda (Hoffman) Whelan, Barbara attended St. Monica's Grammar and High School, followed by college at UCLA. She was a third generation Santa Monican who loved her California roots and Irish heritage. Barbara married John Merrifield on April 23, 1949, thus beginning a beautiful union of fifty-eight years. They were blessed with three children and a large extended family. They moved to Johnson County, Kansas in 1968 to pursue John's business opportunities. Barbara's life is best defined by her love of family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved nothing more than a visiting grandchild or Sunday night family dinners. For many years she was the primary caretaker to her beloved husband who suffered from MS. She had a wonderful group of friends and loved getting together for a good game of bridge. She was brilliant and sassy, full of life and goodness. She was the matriarch of the family, dearly loved and forever held tenderly in their hearts. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years John M. Merrifield and her eldest son, Thomas M. Merrifield. She is survived by her son John W. Merrifield and wife Patricia of Muncy, PA; daughter Carol Herold and husband Don of Overland Park, KS; daughter-in-law Deborah Merrifield of Douglasville, GA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Megan Felch and husband William; Nicholas Herold and wife Tara; Leslie Dutton and husband Nicholas; Tommy Herold; Cassidy, Hannah, Heather and John Merrifield. The newest additions to the family were six great grandchildren Kyler, Paige and Layla Dutton; Judah and Macey Herold; and the family's special angel, Teigan Herold. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate end of life guidance. Finally a special thank you to Shannon Wilkinson from Benefits of Home for her beautiful gift of love, friendship and care. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
