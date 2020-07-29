Barbara Ann Sherwood 1926 2020 Born Barbara Ann Bruce to Dr. Paul C. and Thalia J. Bruce in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 16, 1926 she was one of two children. Her brother, Dr. Robert P. Bruce, was six years her senior and passed away in 2000. While her father had a prosperous general medical practice in Pittsburgh in the 1920's, during the Depression the young family began to struggle financially. Dr. Bruce joined the medical staff of the Veterans Administration Hospitals as a Tuberculosis specialist in the mid-1930's eventually working his way up in responsibility to the position of Hospital Director for several postings. His advancement required constant relocation and as a result Barbara and her brother were uprooted every two years to move to a new VA hospital in a different city and state. These included, Wooster, Maine (where Barbara graduated high school), San Fernando, California (twice), Washington DC, Ashville, North Carolina, and Kerrville, Texas (where Barbara received her BA in Home Economics at the University of Texas). Barbara recalls this constant moving as stressful at the time but in later years she emphasized that it had been valuable experience. The family's last post was at the VA Hospital in Excelsior Springs, Missouri where Dr. Bruce was once again Director. Barbara briefly worked at Southwestern Bell in Kansas City before meeting the love of her life, and future husband, Samuel C. Sherwood, newly graduated attorney and Excelsior Springs native. They were married on the grounds of the VA Hospital in August of 1951. The couple lived in Excelsior for several years before moving to Kansas City when Sam was offered a job at Kansas City Title Insurance where he eventually rose to President. Barbara loved Kansas City and from the beginning involved herself in its promotion in many different venues while simultaneously raising their three children (and dogs!) Barbara discovered in herself a creative spirit with a flair for design and decoration. When her children were old enough, she began to explore this in earnest, first through paintings, in which she excelled at blending colors and discovered a love affair for the combination of blue and white. Her interest and talent in design led to her introduction and employment in design shops, including Superlatives on the Plaza and Ayers Interior Design at Crestwood Shops on 55th and Oak. Her work there allowed her to function as a decorating consultant for customers, an opportunity she particularly enjoyed. Eventually, she relinquished these opportunities when Sam retired and alternated between travelling with him and becoming an enthusiastic volunteer. These volunteer assignments ranged from the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce to the Friends of Art. Meanwhile, she directed her decorating and design skills to her own home creating an airy, light and color-drenched décor which inspired many. When Sam passed in 2014 Barbara left her beautiful home eventually residing at Carehaven Broadmoor home in Overland Park, Kansas. There she passed away very peacefully on July 21, 2020, five days after her ninety-fourth birthday. The family of Barbara Sherwood wishes to thank the staff and management of Carehaven for their compassionate and attentive care of our mother during her years there.



