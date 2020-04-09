|
Barbara Ann Shull Barbara Ann "Barb" Shull, 60, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born April 12, 1959, the oldest daughter of Billie and Mary Shull in Kansas City, Missouri. Barb graduated from Emporia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She applied her degree to a career as an Administrative Assistant, working for the EPA, Don Bosco Center, and the University of Kansas Research Department. Barb was a member of North Oak Christian Church in Kansas City, MO, for over twenty years. Barb had a special talent for gift-giving and loved finding the perfect gift for friends and family. She doted on her nephews and nieces, seeing them as often as she could, taking them to the movies followed by lunch at Don Chilito's. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary. She is survived by her father Billie, of the home; two sisters, Jean Shull of the home and Kathy Carr (Rob) of Lenexa; nieces and nephews, Adam Carr (Meg), Allison Carr (Jonathan Welch), Abby Carr, and Taylor Carr; and great-nephews, Coleman Carr, Marshall Carr, and Everett Welch. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit Barbara's memorial website at MapleHillFuneralHome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2020