Barbara Ann Silvius Barbara Ann Silvius (Temple), 78, of Lake Tapawingo, MO, formerly of Raytown, MO, departed this life, surrounded by the love of her family, on March 23, 2019. On January 28, 1961, Barbara was united in marriage with Myron Dwayne Silvius. Barbara and Myron lived in Raytown until 1996 when they moved to Lake Tapawingo. Barbara was a very strong, independent woman who ran her own wallpapering business while her children were young and then went on to own a successful ceramic business until 1998. She was a talented artist who painted beautiful pieces of art, stained glass pieces, and threw pottery. Barb loved to entertain and hosted many events over the years for friends and family members. She was the glue that kept everyone together. Her parents, Bob and Aline Temple, preceded her in death. Myron, her husband of 58 years, lovingly survives Barbara as well as her brothers, Philip Temple, wife Marilyn and Gary Temple, wife Diane. Barbara is also survived by her three children, Robert Silvius and wife Shawnna, Deborah Silvius Parsons and husband Mike, and Timothy Silvius. Barbara was the proud grandmother of Jessica Glenn and husband Eric, Alanna Silvius, Baylee Parsons, Sydnee Parsons, Everett Silvius and a great grandson, Roman Silvius. The family of Barbara Silvius welcome you to celebrate her life on March 30th St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Blue Springs. Visitation will begin at 12pm and mass at 1pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara's name to the , l100 Pennsylvania Ave, KCMO 64105.

