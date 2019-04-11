Barbara Ann Van Buskirk Barbara Ann (Bebe) Van Buskirk passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10:30 am, April 13 at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, Kansas 66209. Reception immediately following 11:30 to 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Seton Center, 2816 East 23rd Street Kansas City, MO 64127. Bebe was born April 8th, 1931 in Kansas City to Marguerite and Bill Burrichter. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bill, along with her husband Gerald (Van) who passed away in 2012. Bebe and Van enjoyed 57 years of a loving marriage together. She is survived by 2 children, Nancy (Kevin) Connell and John (Molly) Van Buskirk, 7 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Mom was the 2nd of 4 generations to graduate from St. Teresa's Academy and was a graduate of Sarchon Hooley Business School. Mom and Dad loved to give back to the community by volunteering. St. Elizabeth's School, St. Teresa's, Rockhurst, Ozanam Home, Saint Joseph Hospital and the Respite Program at Cure of Ars and Nativity are just a few of the many organizations where Bebe volunteered. She loved being around and working with younger people and those in need. Mom was vibrant and athletic and she loved her golf and the many leagues she played in throughout her life. Springtime and the beginning of the golf season was one of her favorite times of year! She very much enjoyed being around her son John's and daughter Nancy's many friends and they in turn loved being around her. The family would like to thank Care Haven Homes and Hospice House for taking such loving care of mom in her final stage of life. Rest in Peace mom, we love you. For full obituary & to leave condolences visit: www.mtmoriah.net.



