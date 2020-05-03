Barbara Anne (Bell) Goebel
Barbara Anne (Bell) Goebel Barbara Anne (Bell) Goebel passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 62 from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident. She is survived by her husband: Tim Goebel (married 32 years), her daughter, Hannah Goebel (Kansas City), her sister, Rebecca Bell (Kansas City), and nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Bob and Anne Bell. Barbara was born on June 8, 1957 in Bethany, MO to Bobbie and Anne (Welch) Bell. She obtained bachelor's and master's degrees at The University of Missouri-Columbia School of Agriculture. She served in the Peace Corps for four years. Barbara worked in the local Cameron Greenhouse for 18 years and then went on teach. She was most recently employed at Savannah Middle School as their 7th grade science teacher. Barbara was a founding member of the Ladies of SKC. She loved biking, gardening, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and cheering on Sporting KC. She will be remembered for her passionate and loving spirit and her ability to connect with every single person she met. Barbara will continue to help others as an organ donor. Due to current meeting constraints, services are still pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO and will be posted to their website when made. Barbara would encourage you to follow in her footsteps, if you are able, and register as an organ donor at https://www.organdonor.gov/register.html.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
