Barbara Burger Barbara Burger, 86, passed away Sunday December 22, 2019 at her home in Overland Park. Services will be held at 11 a.m., January 3rd at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Barbara was born in Kansas City on September 6, 1933 to Edmund B. Smith and Anna May (Hogan) Smith. She grew up in Kansas City, attending Redemptorist grade school, Visitation grade school, and St. Teresa's Academy. After graduation from St. Teresa's she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. She received her bachelor's degree from Fontbonne College in St. Louis MO, and her masters in mathematics from St. Louis University. She served for many years as a math teacher. After Barbara left the order, she pursued a career as a computer programmer in the banking industry in Denver and later in Kansas City. She married Dr. Henry G. Burger in1991. Barbara and Henry loved to travel and enjoyed many trips in their retirement. Barbara was an unfailingly cheerful and optimistic person who brightened the day of everyone she encountered. She enjoyed math puzzles and poetry. She was devoted to her large extended family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Henry Burger, her parents Edmund and Anna May Smith, and her sisters Sr. Martha Smith, CSJ, and Anne Fritzlen. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Martha (Randy) Goodwin, Tom (Kelly) Fritzlen, Barbie (John) Travis, Anne (Jeff) Randolph, Bill (Leo Moncada) Fritzlen; as well as 13 great nieces and nephews, and 8 great great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory would be welcome at St Teresa's Academy and Catholic Community Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020