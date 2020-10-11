1/1
Barbara Cahill
1937 - 2020
Barbara Cahill
May 19, 1937 - October 7, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Barbara Cahill (nee Duncan) 83 died peacefully in her sleep on October 7, 2020 at Wexford Place.
Barbara was born May 19, 1937 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harry Duncan and Dewey Meadlock. She graduated from Northeast High School in 1955 and attended college at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Barbara worked as a secretary at Trans World Airlines where she met her husband James Cahill from Leavenworth, KS. They resided in North Kansas City, Gladstone and finally in The Coves in Kansas City Northland. Barbara and Jim raised three boys with a priority on education at St. Charles, St. Therese, St. Pius X and University of Missouri – Columbia.
Barbara was a wonderful mother who enjoyed travel, sewing, crafts, and volunteering for cub scouts and other organizations.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and twin sister Beverly Thornhill. Barbara is survived by her children Joe (Vicky), John and Tom Cahill. She also has four grandchildren Christopher, Kathryn, Justin and Shannan Cahill.
Visitation will be held at St. Therese Parkville church on Monday October 12 at 12:00 noon. Funeral mass will immediately follow at 1:00 with Christian burial 3:00 at Holy Angels cemetery in Basehor, KS. Please respect responsible mask and social distancing guidelines at the services. Alternate expressions of condolences are also greatly appreciated if unable to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated for the Alzheimer's & Dementia Association https://www.alz.org/



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. Therese Parkville church
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Therese Parkville church
OCT
12
Burial
03:00 PM
Holy Angels cemetery
