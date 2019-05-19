|
|
Barbara Clancy Barbara (Babs), 84, of Shawnee passed away surrounded by family on March 29, 2019 . She was wholly dedicated to her family and nursing career. Babs served as a faculty member in the School of Nursing at the University of Kansas Medical Center for 33 years, She is survived by her husband, Dick (her companion of 62 years), children Elizabeth Clancy Wood (Orv Einsiedel) and Stephan Clancy (Nel), eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Babs' family suggests memorial contributions to the . Family and friends will celebrate Babs' life with a visitation on May 25, 2019, from 1-3pm with special remembrances at 2:00 pm. This will be held at Signature Funerals 406 E Bannister Rd. Suite D Kansas City, Mo. 64131, (816)214-5174. Arr: Signature Funerals http://www.signaturefunerals.com/barbara-jane-clancy/
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019