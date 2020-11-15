Barbara Dastoor
November 5, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Barbara Susan Riederer Dastoor (1938 – 2020) was a big sister, a lifeguard, a Catholic nun, a wife, a godmother, and most of all, a teacher. She was a daughter of Henry A. Riederer and Susan Schmid Riederer, the oldest daughter of their 11 children. She loved caring for and teaching her younger siblings, and teaching became her vocation.
She joined the Sisters of Notre Dame de Sion at the age of nineteen, and took the name Sister Barbara Ann. After 12 years, she left the order and pursued other avenues of outreach to Christians and Jews, through the National Conference of Catholic Bishops. Barbara was passionate about education and earned a MA in theology from Marquette, an MA in psychology, and a Ph.D. in Management, specializing in Human Resources Management. She was also a student and instructor of World Religions, and later in her life she practiced Buddhism as well as Christianity.
While teaching at the University level, she most loved helping her students earn their doctorates, and collaborating with them in publications and teaching. She wrote that one aspect of her mission in life was to "contribute to the mental, spiritual and cognitive well-being of others." When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Barbara wrote: as a "valiant" woman, or woman of valor, as in the Bible, with strength and grace; as a great "big sister," as a genuinely good, supportive friend to many.
Barbara leaves behind four sisters, two brothers, four sisters-in law and one brother-in-law, and a devoted ex-husband, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom miss her, but know that she is now joyous and free.
Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers John Henry Riederer, Francis Joseph Riederer, Albert Andrew Riederer, her sister Mary Teresa Riederer, sister-in-law Penny Karson Riederer, brother-in-law Walter L. Murphy and her parents Henry A. Riederer and Susan Schmid Riederer. She is survived by her six siblings Elizabeth Lolly Ried, Steve (Mary Pisaniello) Riederer, Paul (Susan) Riederer, Lucie (Randall Williams) Riederer, Denise Murphy, Christine Riederer, sisters-in-law Lanti Riederer and Sandy Midkiff and a devoted ex-husband Hormazdyar S. Dastoor and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date due to Covid pandemic. Please check www.porterfuneralhome.com
for more details of Barbara's life and honoring.