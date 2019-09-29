Home

Sister Barbara E. Ahrens Hanses

Sister Barbara E. Ahrens Hanses Obituary
Sister Barbara E. Ahrens Hanses Sister Barbara E. Ahrens Hanses, 93, a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Savannah, Missouri, died on September 22, 2019, at La Verna Village Nursing Home in Savannah, Missouri. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 3, at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in the Sisters of St. Francis Provincial House. Inurnment will be in the Sisters' Cemetery. The Scriptural Wake Service will be held Wednesday, October 2, at 7:00 PM in the Mother Pia Ministry Center of the Provincial House. Memorials may be left to the Sisters of St. Francis Ministry Fund or New Sisters' Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
