Barbara G. Pence Barbara G. Pence, 90, of KCMO, passed Jan 1, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Sat, Jan 11 at Longview Funeral Home, immediately followed by a graveside committal service for both Barbara and her husband, Norman. Barbara was born on October 6, 1929 in Kansas City, Mo to Hugh B. and Veronica (Murphy) Malone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; a son, Stephen J. Pence; and siblings Mary Coleman, Hugh Malone, Rosie Pangburn, Jim Malone, Bill Malone, Art Malone and Dennis Malone. She is survived by children, N. Michael Pence (Joyce) and Jude Spalitto; a brother, Tom Malone; grandchildren: Mike Pence (Danica), Pete Pence (Jenny), Nick Pence, Shawna Galoyan (Vlad), Anthony P. Spalitto (Kristen) and Peter J. Spalitto; and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to s.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020