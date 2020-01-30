|
Barbara Glazer Barbara "Babs" Glazer was born in KCMO on 1.30.45 to John and Helen Maggio. She was preternaturally intelligent, occasionally irreverent & unfalteringly stylish. An accomplished backgammon and poker player, Barbara's confidence and personality took her on amazing adventures and placed her in the company of the famous and infamous. She rescued and loved many lucky cats and one fortunate dog. She was a scratch cook and remained an unapologetic food snob to the very end. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved younger brother, Joe. She leaves behind her devoted sister, Sue Singleton (Phil), and daughter, Stacy Glazer, along with many close, life-long friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 30, 2020