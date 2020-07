Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara "Bobbie" Greenleaf 70, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life begins at 6PM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence, 5428 Metropolitan Ave, Kansas City, KS 66106



