Barbara Hixson Barbara Sue Hixson was born on October 27, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri, and passed peacefully on June 5, 2019. Barbara graduated from Northeast High School and married Donald Hixson in 1948. Barbara spent many years making a wonderful home for Don and their three sons. Barbara was an active member and a past President of Beta Sigma Phi. Barbara was known for her gardening skills and loved creating a flower garden each spring; she could spend hours watching the birds that were attracted by her many birdfeeders. With great pleasure Barbara sewed Halloween costumes for her granddaughter each year. Barbara enjoyed a good poker game, reading and music; she particularly enjoyed her large family and the time she spent with each and every one of them. She will be missed by all who held her dear. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Hixson; her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Garrison; her brothers, Johnny Garrison and Thomas Garrison; her brothers-in-law, Jack LaBruzzo and Al Hammes; and her nephews, Nick LaBruzzo and Chad Garrison. Survivors include her siblings, Shirley LaBruzzo, Marilyn Hammes, Glenn (Lynn) Garrison, Ron (Kathy) Garrison, Michael Garrison, and Danny Garrison; her sister-in-law, Ronilue Garrison; her children, Alan (Janet) Hixson, David (Denise) Hixson, and Rick Hixson; her grandchildren Zachary (Kelly) Hixson and Jessica Hixson; greatgrandchildren Zoey and Aiden Hixson; and many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Monday, June 10th at 1pm with a Funeral Service at 2pm and burial immediately following. All services will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary