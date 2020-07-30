Barbara Holder Barbara Ann Holder, 62, of Kansas City, KS, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home. Surviving are her husband, Cary Curphy of Kansas City, KS; and her sister, Stacie (Spud) Beckner, nephew Cullen, & niece Finley, of Saraland, AL. She was preceded by her father, Billie Holder; mother, Reba Davenport; brother, Donald Holder; and step-mother, Susan Holder. Kansas City Funeral Directors in Kansas City, KS, are in charge of arrangements. No immediate services are planned, with a future interment in Holder Cemetery outside of Marion, KY.



