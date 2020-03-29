|
|
Barbara J. Brown Barbara J. Brown, age 88, of Belton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with her loving children at her side. A private family graveside service will be held at Belton Cemetery. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a time and place to be determined. Barbara was born in Cleveland, Missouri on August 17, 1931 to Oscar Miller and Dean (Shubert) Miller. After graduating high school, she attended Kansas City Business College and worked at Sears & Roebuck for seven years. Then she worked for twenty-five years at the Cass County Treasurers office. On April 12, 1951 she married L.T. (Loren Thomas) Brown and together they were blessed with four children, David, Don, Terry, and Lori. Barbara was a member of the Belton Christian Church, served for seventeen years on the Belton School Board, and was an avid Democrat. She also was a member of the Eastern Star and Royal Neighbors. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, L.T. Brown and parents, Oscar and Dean (Shubert) Miller. She is survived by her sons, David Brown (Janet) and Don Brown (Bobbie); daughters, Terry Gatewood (Colin) and Lori Porter (Scott); fourteen loving grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three more on the way. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020