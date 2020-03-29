Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Brown


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Brown Obituary
Barbara J. Brown Barbara J. Brown, age 88, of Belton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with her loving children at her side. A private family graveside service will be held at Belton Cemetery. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a time and place to be determined. Barbara was born in Cleveland, Missouri on August 17, 1931 to Oscar Miller and Dean (Shubert) Miller. After graduating high school, she attended Kansas City Business College and worked at Sears & Roebuck for seven years. Then she worked for twenty-five years at the Cass County Treasurers office. On April 12, 1951 she married L.T. (Loren Thomas) Brown and together they were blessed with four children, David, Don, Terry, and Lori. Barbara was a member of the Belton Christian Church, served for seventeen years on the Belton School Board, and was an avid Democrat. She also was a member of the Eastern Star and Royal Neighbors. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, L.T. Brown and parents, Oscar and Dean (Shubert) Miller. She is survived by her sons, David Brown (Janet) and Don Brown (Bobbie); daughters, Terry Gatewood (Colin) and Lori Porter (Scott); fourteen loving grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three more on the way. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -