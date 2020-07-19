1/1
Barbara J. Hawkins
1927 - 2020
Barbara Jane (Sipes) Pope Hawkins Barbara J. Hawkins, 92, former resident of Overland Park, KS (1974-78 & 1988-98) and Kansas City, MO (1986-88), passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020 in Lancaster, CA. She was born in Moline, IL on September 15, 1927 to Artie and Mae Sipes. She married Ken Hawkins in 1970, who predeceased her in Seattle, WA in 2008. She worked for 3 years as Executive Secretary to Principal Dr. James Sandfort at Shawnee Mission East HS, and 12 years as Coordinator of Donor Records for Rockhurst University. She is survived by 3 children: Jeff Pope (Nancy), IL; JoAnn (Pope) Woolwine (Sam), VA; and Mary (Pope) Ritch (Tony), CA; 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children, 3 step-daughters, 6 step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-great grandchild. She requested cremation by Chapel of the Valley in Palmdale, CA.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
