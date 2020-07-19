1/
Barbara J. (Killoren) Concannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. (Killoren) Concannon Barbara J. (Killoren) Concannon, Kansas City MO, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 83 at home. Due to COVID, family and friends may pay respects from 2-4 pm Monday, July 20th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO followed by the family to receive friends from 5-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alexandra's House Perinatal Hospice. Barbara was born October 17, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. Barbara is survived by her children Bernard III (Martha) Concannon, Barbara Dehaemers (David), Mark (Lorie) Concannon, Colleen Fowler, Patrick (Tracey) Concannon, Karen Ronning, Molly Westphal (Eric). 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Concannon, Jr., Sister, Joann Hezel and her parents, Dorothy and Jim Chapie. Barbara will be dearly missed but we say goodbye confident that she is united with her beloved Savior and her dear loved ones. The obituary in its entirety can be read and the Mass viewed via Facebook link at www.muehlebachchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved