Barbara Jacqueline McAllister Barbara Jacqueline McAllister of Kansas City, KS died March 12th at her home surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on December 1st, 1935 in Hampton, Iowa to John Spencer Sampson and Madalynne Elaine Booth Sampson. She moved to Alexandria, Virginia when was 6 and finally to Kansas City, KS when she was 14. She attended Wyandotte High School. In 1958 she married John Taylor McAllister and together they had 6 children. John predeceased her in 1997. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a role she relished in. She was a proud member of the National Pro-Life Alliance, sold real estate, worked in the loan department of local banks and eventually worked for Farmers Insurance for over 35 years, owning their own agency. While her children were young she was very active in 4-H and PTA. Barbara was an avid gardener whose yard and plants were a passion. She loved crafts, spending time with her family, Tuesday nights with her high school friends and dancing. Her most famous accomplishment was the births of her triplet daughters in 1964. She was a very patient and loving mother whose house was always a hive of fun activities. Barbara is survived by her sons John Kevin McAllister (Mary) KCK, Darren Taylor McAllister (CLO) Lawrence, KS and Shawn Michael McAllister KCK and her daughters Pamela Elaine Neenan (Joe) KCMO, Penny Sue McAllister (Nick Moos) Bonner Springs, KS and Paula June McAllister KCK. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shawn Phillip McAllister, James Allen Wing, Jacqueline Elaine Wing, Shad Taylor Wing and Allison Taylor Fiest (Darin) and great grandson Luke Taylor McAllister. She also leaves her beloved dog and companion, Sophie. Her funeral service will be Monday March 18th at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 722 Reynolds Ave., KC KS at 10:30 in the morning with a visitation starting at 9:45. In lieu of flowers Barbara suggested donations to Samaritan Friends Purse or Vitas Hospice. Barbara made a lasting imprint on this world with her love and smile and we are all so grateful for her tremendous ability to treat everyone as family. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019