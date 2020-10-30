Barbara Jane "Barky" Casey ScottJune 23, 1928 - October 27, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Barky Scott, 92, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Colonial Village in Overland Park, Kansas with dementia and pancreatic cancer. She was born in Independence, MO June 23, 1928 to Elmer Earl Casey and Estella Jane Tiberghien Casey, and lived her whole life in the Kansas City area.She was a proud graduate of East High School (class of 1946), where she and Dad created lifelong friendships. She married Wilbur L ("Corky") Scott on June 6, 1946. Barky and Corky had 3 children. After the last child was in school, she joined Dad in the family business, Scott's Service at 6436 Truman Road in Kansas City. Nearing retirement age, they sold the business and she went to work at Mid-Continent Public Library, a job she loved!Married almost 67 years before his death in 2013, she and Dad were great life partners. She was a caregiver and a homemaker. She loved cooking and taking care of her family, and growing flowers. She was a reader, especially of the KC Star, and a seamstress. Although not a fan of water, Dad talked her into retiring to the Lake of the Ozarks, where they had epic pig roasts and weekend gatherings. They kept their Independence home for winter and periodic stays which got longer as they aged together.Mom was predeceased by Dad, her sister Jean M (Elmeretta) Casey, and her parents. She is survived by her 3 children, Sherry Carpenter (David), Lee Scott (Linda), and Casey Scott (Kelly), 3 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.She will be buried next to Dad at Floral Hills Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and our concern for the welfare of family and friends, we will hold a private family service. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests KC Hospice, who provided exceptional care and comfort in her last months, Harvesters, or your favorite local charity.