Barbara Jane Clancy (1934-2019) Barbara "Babs", 84, of Shawnee passed away surrounded by family on March 29th. She was wholly dedicated to her family and nursing career. Her nursing career extended 41 years, during which she earned a Bachelor of Nursing Science, Masters of Nursing Science, and a Doctorate in Education. Babs served as a faculty member in the School of Nursing at the University of Kansas Medical Center for 33 years, 14 of those as chairperson of the Department of Maternal Health. During her tenure, she received several teaching and writing awards. Following retirement, she served on the Johnson County Commission on Aging and delivered Meals on Wheels. The last 18 years of her life, Babs and her husband, Dick, spent winters in Mesa, AZ, where she enjoyed many activities. Perhaps her favorite was sitting on the patio, watching Dick and their friends golf. Babs moved to Brookdale Memory Care, Shawnee in June of 2018 where she enjoyed participating in a variety of activities. Her family is grateful for the care and companionship that was provided to her while she lived there. With the expert guidance of Ascend Hospice, Babs gently passed away, surrounded by loving family. She is survived by her husband, Dick (her companion of 62 years), children Elizabeth Clancy Wood (Orv Einsiedel) and Stephan Clancy (Nel), eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Babs' family suggests memorial contributions to the . Family and friends will celebrate Babs' life, May 25, 2019, 1-3pm at Signature Funerals 406D Bannister Rd., Kansas City, Mo., (816) 214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary