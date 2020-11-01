1/1
Barbara Jane Ryan
1925 - 2020
Barbara Jane Ryan
October 24, 1925 - October 28, 2020
Columbia, Missouri - Barb Ryan, 95 of Columbia, formerly of Kansas City, KS passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Private family services will be held in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.
Barb was born October 24, 1925 in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of John and Dorothy Tevis Sears. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1943. For many years she worked in retail sales, employed with Leader and Kay's fashion, and she volunteered with Providence Hospital for many years. She also loved to decorate her home.
She is survived by her sons, Dan (Sherry) White of Columbia, and Greg (Barbie) White of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Andy (Christine) White of Springfield, Rachel (Brad) Lademann of Columbia, Courtney (Jon) Prebish of Houston, TX, and Spencer White of Kansas City; great-grandchildren, Rorry (Devin) Prahl, Parker White, Brady, Kendall, and Declan Lademann, and Aaron and Jacob Prebish. She was preceded in death by three husbands, George White, Jr., Ray Shields, and John Ryan; a sister, Dorothy Agin, and her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO 65202
5734433173
