Barbara Jane (Coe) Shafer 71, passed away June 8, 2020. Visitation: June 12, 10-11 a.m., Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa, MO. Inurnment: noon, Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus. MO-13, Higginsville, MO 64037.



