Barbara Jean Allen Barbara Jean Allen, 85 of Butler, Missouri passed away on February 21, 2020 at Medicalodge in Butler, Missouri. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). A visitation will be held prior services on Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Medicalodge Activity fund. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com Born Barbara Jean Luppens on March 23, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Francis and Mabel Ross Luppens. Mrs. Allen, a long time Bates county resident, whom along with her late husband, Scott William Allen, owned and operated an award-winning Adrian milk farm. For years Barbara was active in the Eastern Star organization, rising to the distinction of District Deputy Grand Matron. She had three sisters, Lavon Test, Blanche Harding, and Darlene Thompson, all of whom have preceded her in death. She leaves her brother-in-law, Clyde Thompson of Adrian Missouri, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020