Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
Barbara Jean Birdsell


1941 - 2019
Barbara Jean Birdsell
Barbara Jean Birdsell Barbara Jean Birdsell, daughter of the late Everet & Adalene (Lenz) Eversole, was born on January 23, 1941 and departed this life on August 14, 2019. At the time of her passing she was 78 years of age. A Visitation will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. In Dodge City, Kansas a visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Swaim Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
