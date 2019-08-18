|
Barbara Jean Birdsell Barbara Jean Birdsell, daughter of the late Everet & Adalene (Lenz) Eversole, was born on January 23, 1941 and departed this life on August 14, 2019. At the time of her passing she was 78 years of age. A Visitation will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM. In Dodge City, Kansas a visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Swaim Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019