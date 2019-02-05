Home
Barbara Jean (Hon) Cook


Barbara Jean (Hon) Cook Obituary
Barbara Jean (Hon) Cook Barbara Jean Hon Cook, 74, passed away at North Kansas City Hospital on February 1, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1944 in Waldron, MO to Scherel Eugene and Jean Lorraine (Timberlake) Hon. She graduated from Park Hill High School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, lawn care and shooting pool. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Scherel Hon II, Helen Maenhoudt, David W. Hon, Myra Hodge, Kenneth Hon. Surviving is her sister, Betty (Hon) Brannon. She leaves behind two sons, William Robert Lipscomb (Angela) and Burke Anthony Lipscomb and three grandchildren. Private graveside services at Platte City Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019
