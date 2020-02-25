Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
the rotunda of Claridge Court
8101 Mission Road
Prairie Village, MO
Barbara Jean Egerer


1927 - 2020
Barbara Jean Egerer Obituary
Barbara Jean Egerer Barbara Jean Egerer, nee Eckert, was born September 20, 1927 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and lived in Omaha, Nebraska. She moved to Prairie Village in 2012 and was called to her final home on February 16, 2020. Daughters Jennifer Wampler and Sarah Egerer wish to thank the Claridge Court health center staff for their compassion and exceptional care. A reception will take place on Thursday, February 27, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. in the rotunda of Claridge Court, 8101 Mission Road, Prairie Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Prairie Village or JDRF.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
