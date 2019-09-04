|
Barbara Jean Eisenmann Lewis Barbara Jean Eisenmann Lewis, age 86, of Olathe, KS, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Barbara was an information technology manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District for 37 years. Barbara was a great lover of travel, with notable trips to Israel, Germany, and Great Britain. An innovative cook, avid reader, and colorful story teller, Barbara was known for her loyalty and dependability. She is preceded in death by her mother, Neva Morehouse Stephens, and her husband of 69 years, Gilbert Clayton Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Hamilton; daughter, Kimberly Pickard and her husband Kelly; 3 granddaughters, Stephanie Sharp, Nicole Coyazo, and Hannah Pickard; one grandson, Benny Pickard; and 4 great grandchildren, Jeremy, Noah, Caleb, and Angel. A Celebration-of-Life will be announced in fall 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019