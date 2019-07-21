Barbara Jean Guest Barbara Jean Guest, a faithful servant of Christ, age 76, passed away from a sudden illness on June 20, 2019 while traveling in Europe. Barb was born on May 25, 1943 in Hastings, Nebraska to Russell and Catherine Culbertson and spent much of her childhood in the Kansas City, Missouri area. Barb attended the University of Illinois for a time before becoming an x-ray tech at St Joseph Hospital in Kansas City. After graduating, Barb and a few of her close friends drove the ALCAN Highway to Valdez, Alaska. While there, Barb met Steve Guest. The two married and had three daughters, Drina, Tamryn, and Stephanie. Barb and Steve lived in Valdez for almost 50 years until Steve passed away and Barb moved to Traverse City, Michigan. Barb was a lover of animals, home crafts, and the arts. She was also an adventuresome spirit. Her youthful trip to Alaska attests to that, but so do the many trips in the US, and more recently, several trips to Europe. Barb was preceded in death by her father, Russell; her brother, Lawrence; and her former husband, Steve. She leaves behind her mother, Catherine; three daughters and their husbands, Drina (Ian Aspland) Guest, Tamryn (Paul) Mond, and Stephanie (David) Gildersleeve; as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her internment and graveside service will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri on August 12th at 3:00 PM and a celebration of life will occur in Valdez, Alaska at a later date to be determined. Donations in her memory can be made to Silver Muzzle Cottage in Rapid City, Michigan.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019