Barbara Jean Oliver

Barbara Jean Oliver Obituary
Barbara Jean Oliver Barbara Jean Oliver, of Olathe, died on January 1st, 2020 at the age of 76 in Olathe KS. Barbara is survived by her mother, Vivian Jurgens; her brother, William Oliver Jr; her nieces, Kelli Oliver George, Jill Rogers, Maureen Baraban; her nephew Will Oliver; and her great-nieces and nephews (Brendan, Nolan, Arun, Alaina, Anjali, Natalie, and Aidan). She is predeceased by her father, William Oliver, and her stepfather, Clyde Jurgens Barbara graduated from Olathe High School in 1961 (Eagles forever!) and was a graduate of the Kansas University with a degree in speech pathology. Barbara enjoyed learning languages, traveled extensively throughout Europe, and studied in Czechoslovakia. She was a devoted KU fan and enjoyed watching the Jayhawks play.. yes, even football!! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Olathe Public Schools Foundation. Visitation will be at McGilley and Frye at 105 E Loula St, Olathe, KS on January 6th at 12:30pm. Funeral services will follow at 2pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -