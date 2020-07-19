Barbara J. (Killoren) Concannon Barbara J. (Killoren) Concannon, Kansas City MO, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 83 at home. Due to COVID, family and friends may pay respects from 2-4 pm Monday, July 20th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO followed by the family to receive friends from 5-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alexandra's House Perinatal Hospice. Barbara was born October 17, 1936 in St. Louis, MO. Barbara is survived by her children Bernard III (Martha) Concannon, Barbara Dehaemers (David), Mark (Lorie) Concannon, Colleen Fowler, Patrick (Tracey) Concannon, Karen Ronning, Molly Westphal (Eric). 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Concannon, Jr., Sister, Joann Hezel and her parents, Dorothy and Jim Chapie. Barbara will be dearly missed but we say goodbye confident that she is united with her beloved Savior and her dear loved ones. The obituary in its entirety can be read and the Mass viewed via Facebook link at www.muehlebachchapel.com