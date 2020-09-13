1/
Barbara Jo Riley Barbara Jo Riley (70) was born on November 26, 1949 in Torrance, CA. She was the oldest of three children of William Joseph & Amiee Marie Sear. Barbara passed on September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, William Joseph & Amiee Marie Sear. Survivors include her Aunts: Kathy Reilly & Phyllis Hill. Siblings: Susie Garcia, Bill Sear & Lorna Johnson. Sons: Michael Riley (wife Elizabeth), and Jeremy Riley. 4 grandchildren: Caleb, Caitlyn, Landon and Lilli, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 5:30pm. Connection Point Church in Raytown, MO. in the atrium. Memorial service to follow at 7:00pm. Donations in her memory can be made to Susan G Komen.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
