Barbara Katheline Massey Born Barbara Katheline Massey, September 23, 1942. In Wright County Missouri passed away September 17, 2019 St.Lukes Hospice, she was 76 years old. She grew up in Lebanon Missouri. Her family was Oval E. Massey, Eva L. Mcroberts parents. Her brothers were Darryl Massey, David Lynn and her sisters were Pat Massey and Sharron Massey. She later married Lopez Decompo Dumlao and had two children Cynthia Ann Dumlao and Anthony Todd Dumlao then moved to Kansas City to raise her children. And her grandaughter Tnaiya Marie Dumlao. She then got job at Stone Container box factory where she retired years later. Her hobbies consited of fishing, bowling and football and she belonged to the VFW (Veterans of Foreign War) club. Her favorite thing in the world was football and getting autographs and meeting people. She was Missouri's biggest chiefs fan who loved to get autographs and meet people She will be missed and loved forever.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019